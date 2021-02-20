CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $119.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CureVac B.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company’s lead clinical programs include CV8102. CureVac B.V. is based in Germany. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CVAC. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut CureVac from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CVAC opened at $104.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.71. CureVac has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $151.80.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($54.37) by $54.13. Sell-side analysts forecast that CureVac will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CureVac by 565.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in CureVac in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CureVac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in CureVac in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in CureVac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

