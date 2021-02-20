Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Holdings Trimmed by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,310 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $22,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $246.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $254.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.06. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 35.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.62.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

