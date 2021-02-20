Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 3,564 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.8% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $78,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Mastercard by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Mastercard by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,892,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,518,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA stock traded down $5.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $333.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,095,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,446,032. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $336.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.72. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,520,107,910.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.