Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,123 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $22,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 59.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,851,530.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCO. Atlantic Securities raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.73.

NYSE:MCO traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $280.42. 934,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,438. The company has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $275.49 and a 200 day moving average of $279.97.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

