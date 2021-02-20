Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $19.85 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,334 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $19,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $667,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 85,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 5.6% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of NIKE by 37.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,293 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $3.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.02. 7,485,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,174,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.79. The firm has a market cap of $223.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

