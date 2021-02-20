Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,340 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.0% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $44,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Adobe by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $9.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $479.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,720,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,195. The firm has a market cap of $229.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $479.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $480.58.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.42.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

