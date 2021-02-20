Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $358.59. 2,487,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,219,270. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.67. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $362.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

