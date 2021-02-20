CUDOS (CUDOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.90 Million

CUDOS (CURRENCY:CUDOS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One CUDOS token can now be purchased for about $0.0784 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CUDOS has a total market cap of $20.90 million and $1.85 million worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CUDOS has traded 46.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CUDOS alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $302.34 or 0.00529370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00068255 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00085022 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00071742 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00077890 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.28 or 0.00408452 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00028267 BTC.

CUDOS Token Profile

CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 266,672,504 tokens. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_

CUDOS Token Trading

CUDOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUDOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUDOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUDOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUDOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.