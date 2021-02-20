CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 521.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,299,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,672,000 after buying an additional 1,929,160 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,216,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 19,862.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 837,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,034,000 after buying an additional 833,641 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 396.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 829,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,395,000 after buying an additional 662,234 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,615,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX stock opened at $92.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Cowen boosted their price objective on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

