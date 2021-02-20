CSL Limited (CSL.AX) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.34 (ASX:CSL)

CSL Limited (CSL.AX) (ASX:CSL) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.3414 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$307.61.
About CSL Limited (CSL.AX)
