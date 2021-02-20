Cryptopay Market Cap Hits $2.82 Million (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Cryptopay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cryptopay has traded down 50.5% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $38.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00061441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $418.01 or 0.00747095 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 68.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00047356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00062184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00020850 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00040179 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.93 or 0.04589542 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,374,231 tokens. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.