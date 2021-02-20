Cryptocean Trading Down 0.7% This Week (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $7.15 million and $21,433.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cryptocean has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00001530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00062891 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $486.94 or 0.00854622 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00038488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00057294 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00043506 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,767.74 or 0.04857663 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00018289 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

Cryptocean (CRYPTO:CRON) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Cryptocean Coin Trading

