Critical Contrast: Green Planet Group (OTCMKTS:GNPG) versus Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Green Planet Group (OTCMKTS:GNPG) and Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.7% of Vertex Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of Vertex Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Green Planet Group and Vertex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Planet Group N/A N/A N/A Vertex Energy -5.96% -38.49% -6.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Green Planet Group and Vertex Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Planet Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vertex Energy $163.37 million 0.59 -$7.33 million ($0.08) -26.50

Green Planet Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vertex Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Green Planet Group and Vertex Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Planet Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Vertex Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50

Vertex Energy has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 29.72%. Given Vertex Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vertex Energy is more favorable than Green Planet Group.

Volatility and Risk

Green Planet Group has a beta of -0.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vertex Energy has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vertex Energy beats Green Planet Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Planet Group

Green Planet Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces lubricants and additives for use in gasoline and diesel engines, and other transportation related fluids. It also develops hydrogen generators for internal combustion engines to reduce pollution and improve fuel efficiency; develops green technologies for use in the mining of rare and precious metals, and elements; and develops Fast Track, a system for organic food. The company was formerly known as EMTA Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Green Planet Group, Inc. in May 2009 as a result of merger with its subsidiary, Green Planet Group, Inc. The company is based in Tempe, Arizona.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc., an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil directly from third-party generators; aggregates used motor oil from a network of local and regional collectors; and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners. It also produces and sells a vacuum gas oil product to refineries and marine fuels market; and base oil product to lubricant packagers and distributors. The Refining and Marketing segment gathers hydrocarbon streams in the form of petroleum distillates, transmix, and other chemical products that are purchased from pipeline operators, refineries, chemical processing facilities, and third-party providers; and sells end products, such as gasoline blendstock, pygas, and fuel oil cutter stock to oil companies or to petroleum trading and blending companies. The Recovery segment generates solutions for the recovery and management of hydrocarbon streams; and owns and operates a fleet of trucks and other vehicles used for shipping and handling equipment and scrap materials. Vertex Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

