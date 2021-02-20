Critical Analysis: Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) & CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR)

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) and CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Immunic and CohBar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic N/A N/A -$34.93 million ($4.52) -3.73 CohBar N/A N/A -$13.05 million ($0.30) -5.80

CohBar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Immunic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Immunic has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CohBar has a beta of 2.96, suggesting that its stock price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Immunic and CohBar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic 0 0 7 0 3.00 CohBar 0 0 4 0 3.00

Immunic currently has a consensus price target of $56.83, suggesting a potential upside of 237.29%. CohBar has a consensus price target of $5.17, suggesting a potential upside of 196.93%. Given Immunic’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Immunic is more favorable than CohBar.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.3% of Immunic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of CohBar shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Immunic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.4% of CohBar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Immunic and CohBar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic N/A -46.33% -42.50% CohBar N/A -124.02% -80.21%

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease. The company is also developing IMU-935, an inverse agonist of RORgt; and IMU-856 for the restoration of the intestinal barrier function in patients suffering from diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, immune checkpoint inhibitor induced colitis, and other intestinal barrier function diseases. Immunic, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease. Its lead MBT candidate is CB4211, a novel refined analog of the MOTS-c mitochondrial-derived peptide, which is in Phase Ib stage of a Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company's preclinical programs include CB5138 analogs for fibrotic diseases, CB5064 analogs for COVID-19 associated ARDS, MBT5 analogs for CXCR4-related cancer and orphan diseases, and MBT3 analogs for cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

