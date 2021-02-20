Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Criteo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.46. Criteo reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Criteo.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $35.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Criteo by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Criteo by 136.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Criteo (CRTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.