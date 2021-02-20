CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT Lowered to $189.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $193.00 to $189.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CRSP. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a sector perform rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.63 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.50.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $148.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of -45.70 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. Equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Rodger Novak sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $12,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 698,007 shares in the company, valued at $87,250,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 7,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $1,139,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,029.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,703 shares of company stock valued at $66,444,533 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,457,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,069 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,187,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,988,000 after acquiring an additional 227,927 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,576,000 after acquiring an additional 159,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,684,000 after acquiring an additional 143,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.