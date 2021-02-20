CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.05.

CRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CRH in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter worth $21,093,000. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 685,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,188,000 after acquiring an additional 97,017 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,110,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after acquiring an additional 74,329 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 163.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 59,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRH traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.08. 376,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,555. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CRH has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $47.93.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

