Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to $5.00

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC raised Crescent Point Energy from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $2.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crescent Point Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.86.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $3.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

