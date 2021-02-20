Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Stock Price Up 8%

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)’s share price rose 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $126.83 and last traded at $125.86. Approximately 1,951,624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,988,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.56.

CREE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Charter Equity reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.45.

The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.54 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.72 and a 200-day moving average of $84.30.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of Cree stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at $6,366,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $910,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,650,908 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $105,229,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 12.5% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,423,376 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $90,726,000 after buying an additional 157,989 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,317 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $92,908,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,228 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $87,709,000 after buying an additional 482,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 775,882 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $82,166,000 after buying an additional 50,582 shares in the last quarter.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

