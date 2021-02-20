Creditcoin (CTC) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.04 Billion

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $2.04 billion and $15.93 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $3.61 or 0.00006340 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 51.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,759.55 or 0.99734604 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00040920 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.42 or 0.00129011 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000237 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

Creditcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

