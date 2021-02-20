Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CS. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Credit Suisse Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.25.

CS stock opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.86. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $14.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,962,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,291,000 after purchasing an additional 550,201 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,914,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,653,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,485,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,806,000 after purchasing an additional 238,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 871,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 216,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

