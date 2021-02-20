Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,018 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAP. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Credicorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 730,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,572,000 after acquiring an additional 32,992 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Credicorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 588,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,503,000 after buying an additional 23,326 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Credicorp by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 586,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,688,000 after buying an additional 189,916 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Credicorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 479,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,627,000 after buying an additional 16,271 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 437,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,195,000 after buying an additional 73,450 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Santander raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

BAP stock opened at $163.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.98. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.48, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $201.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The bank reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $6.50. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

