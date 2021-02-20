Cowen Trims Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Target Price to $155.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Cowen from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CL King began coverage on Wingstop in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist dropped their price target on Wingstop from $178.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Wingstop from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.73.

Shares of WING opened at $140.46 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 146.31, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth $926,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth $12,687,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth $665,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

