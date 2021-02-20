Cowen Raises argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $430.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $317.00 to $430.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim downgraded argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on argenx from $275.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on argenx from $272.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $421.00 target price (up previously from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.67.

Get argenx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $370.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.27 and a beta of 1.00. argenx has a 1 year low of $103.75 and a 1 year high of $382.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.05.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in argenx during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of argenx by 4,583.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.