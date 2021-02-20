Cowen Increases DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $87.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James restated a sell rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

NYSE:DKS opened at $74.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.44. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $80.32.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. Research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 3,091 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $185,490.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 349,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,968,394.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $2,082,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,860 shares of company stock valued at $12,308,334. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.