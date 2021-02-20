Cowen Increases DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $87.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James restated a sell rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.96.
NYSE:DKS opened at $74.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.44. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $80.32.
In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 3,091 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $185,490.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 349,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,968,394.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $2,082,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,860 shares of company stock valued at $12,308,334. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
