Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $26.13 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $29.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.30.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OFC shares. Mizuho raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.23.

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $180,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,721.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 2,227 shares of company stock valued at $56,860 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

