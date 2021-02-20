Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Holdings Boosted by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 161,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 21.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 60.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cross Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $38.06. 3,857,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,555,131. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 190.30, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $39.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.93.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

