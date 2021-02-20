Cormark Increases Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Price Target to C$6.50

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) had its target price hoisted by Cormark from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OSK. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Beacon Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

TSE:OSK opened at C$2.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.66. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.21. Osisko Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.67 and a 52-week high of C$4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

