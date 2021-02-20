Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Raised to C$3.25

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$3.25 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CMMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$2.10 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.71.

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) stock opened at C$2.96 on Wednesday. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.28 and a 52-week high of C$2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$614.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19.

In related news, Director Bruce William Aunger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.39, for a total value of C$39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 377,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$147,342. Also, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.31, for a total transaction of C$57,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 304,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$703,621.38.

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

