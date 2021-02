Contrasting Iridium World Communications (OTCMKTS:IRIDQ) & SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Iridium World Communications (OTCMKTS:IRIDQ) and SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Iridium World Communications and SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iridium World Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SK Telecom Co.,Ltd $15.10 billion 1.23 $711.93 million $1.15 22.24

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has higher revenue and earnings than Iridium World Communications.

Volatility and Risk

Iridium World Communications has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.1% of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Iridium World Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Iridium World Communications and SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iridium World Communications N/A N/A N/A SK Telecom Co.,Ltd 5.85% 4.70% 2.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Iridium World Communications and SK Telecom Co.,Ltd, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iridium World Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A SK Telecom Co.,Ltd 0 0 2 0 3.00

Summary

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd beats Iridium World Communications on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iridium World Communications

There is no company description available for Iridium World Communications Ltd.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices. The Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services segment provides local, domestic and international long distance, and voice over Internet protocol services; broadband Internet access; Internet protocol TV and mobile over-the-top; and leased line solutions, Internet data center, and network solution services. The Commerce Services segment operates 11st, an online open marketplace; and T-commerce network that offer assortment of goods and services through pre-recorded television programming. The Other Businesses segment provides marketing platform services, such as Syrup Wallet, a mobile wallet service; OK Cashbag, a loyalty points program; and One Store, a mobile application marketplace. The Security Services segment offers physical security services, which includes centralized monitoring system; information security solutions, such as information security consulting, managed security, and cyber threat intelligence solutions; and operates parking management and security solutions business. In addition, it offers call center management, base station maintenance, information gathering and consulting, system software development and supply, quantum information and communications, data base and internet website, and digital contents sourcing services; manufactures and sells e-book; sells contents and mastering quality sound album; sells and trades in anti-theft and surveillance devices; and operates information and communications facilities. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 3.9 million fixed-line telephone and 31.5 million wireless subscribers. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

