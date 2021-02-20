Continental Resources, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.67.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

Shares of CLR opened at $22.39 on Friday. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor acquired 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Continental Resources by 22.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,317 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 39,398 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Continental Resources by 98.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Continental Resources by 42.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the third quarter worth $1,581,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Continental Resources by 29.1% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 38,654 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.