Content Value Network (CVNT) Price Reaches $0.0123

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Content Value Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Content Value Network has a market cap of $12.27 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Content Value Network has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Content Value Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00061420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $417.60 or 0.00748085 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 64.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00046541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00061083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00020447 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00040350 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,527.33 or 0.04527460 BTC.

Content Value Network Coin Profile

Content Value Network (CRYPTO:CVNT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2018. Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io . Content Value Network’s official Twitter account is @CvnOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CVN will make its rulebook, SDK, and API open to a third-party developer, aiming to create a fully functional ecosystem with multiple industrial partners. CVN also looks to building use cases involving digital resources such as video, software, music, pictures, and games, as well as creating decentralized apps pivoting on CVN tokens. With 15 million registered users, YYeTs will also initiate distribution and development on CVN public blockchain. Creating the first DAPP on CVN network, YYeTs will make available functions such as decentralized content distribution, storage, and transfer, as well as CVN’s content motivation system. “

Buying and Selling Content Value Network

Content Value Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Value Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Content Value Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Value Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.