Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XLP)

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 81,527 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 780% compared to the average volume of 9,264 call options.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund stock opened at $64.94 on Friday. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $68.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

