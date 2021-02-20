Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target Raised to C$2,000.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada to C$2,000.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CSU has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,700.00 to C$1,800.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$1,550.00 target price on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1,754.86.

TSE:CSU opened at C$1,724.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1,622.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$1,564.46. The company has a market cap of C$36.54 billion and a PE ratio of 83.81. Constellation Software has a one year low of C$1,076.34 and a one year high of C$1,789.63.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

