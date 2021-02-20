Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) PT Lowered to $1,760.00

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from $1,865.00 to $1,760.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNSWF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Constellation Software from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Constellation Software from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,852.50.

OTCMKTS CNSWF opened at $1,369.00 on Tuesday. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of $746.28 and a 12 month high of $1,619.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,273.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,203.53.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

