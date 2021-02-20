Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $5.65, but opened at $6.49. Conduent shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 5,559 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Conduent had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Conduent from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNDT. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Conduent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Conduent by 35.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20.

About Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

