Concepta PLC (CPT.L) (LON:CPT) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.03

Shares of Concepta PLC (CPT.L) (LON:CPT) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.03 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.81 ($0.02). Concepta PLC (CPT.L) shares last traded at GBX 1.98 ($0.03), with a volume of 28,264,377 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.25 million and a PE ratio of -2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 7.13.

About Concepta PLC (CPT.L) (LON:CPT)

Concepta PLC, a women's healthcare company, develops and commercializes mobile health diagnostics medical devices in the United Kingdom. Its products help women with unexplained infertility to concieve. The company offers MYLO, a home-use personalized fertility tracking and pregnancy self-testing system.

