Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comstock Resources, Inc. is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, development, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The company’s oil and natural gas reserve base is entirely concentrated in the Gulf of Mexico, Southeast Texas and East Texas/North Louisiana regions. “

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

CRK has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.01.

CRK stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.21. 3,373,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,330,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.12. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $8.48.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 355.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth $55,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 19.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. 22.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comstock Resources (CRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.