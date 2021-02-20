Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 2,200 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.85.

PRU opened at $84.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $94.50. The company has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.61, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.35%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

