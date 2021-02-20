Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 1,000 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $45.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $58.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DAL has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

