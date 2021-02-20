Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hyman Charles D grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 96,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,850,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 237,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,907,000 after purchasing an additional 64,769 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DE opened at $330.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $298.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.96. The stock has a market cap of $103.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $335.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

