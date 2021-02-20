Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Makes New Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 28,565.8% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 128,546 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,211,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,203,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of UL stock opened at $54.38 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.5139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.99%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

