Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,987,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,181,000 after purchasing an additional 443,973 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,143,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $418,130,000 after purchasing an additional 398,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,778,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,643,000 after purchasing an additional 433,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $52.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.57. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.