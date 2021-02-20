Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 670 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $224,716,000. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1,377.3% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $166,142,000 after purchasing an additional 557,765 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 139.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 818,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $227,215,000 after acquiring an additional 476,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Home Depot by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,768,863,000 after acquiring an additional 470,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in The Home Depot by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 744,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $197,842,000 after acquiring an additional 468,026 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

Shares of HD opened at $279.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $301.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $274.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.60.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

