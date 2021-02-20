Comparing Prospect Global Resources (OTCMKTS:PGRX) and Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC)

Prospect Global Resources (OTCMKTS:PGRX) and Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Prospect Global Resources alerts:

50.5% of Select Interior Concepts shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.0% of Prospect Global Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Select Interior Concepts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Prospect Global Resources and Select Interior Concepts’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prospect Global Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Select Interior Concepts $610.37 million 0.38 $6.98 million $0.27 34.04

Select Interior Concepts has higher revenue and earnings than Prospect Global Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Prospect Global Resources and Select Interior Concepts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prospect Global Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Select Interior Concepts 0 0 2 0 3.00

Select Interior Concepts has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.14%. Given Select Interior Concepts’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Select Interior Concepts is more favorable than Prospect Global Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Prospect Global Resources and Select Interior Concepts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prospect Global Resources N/A N/A N/A Select Interior Concepts -0.61% -2.21% -0.83%

Risk & Volatility

Prospect Global Resources has a beta of -26.75, indicating that its share price is 2,775% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Select Interior Concepts has a beta of 2.7, indicating that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Select Interior Concepts beats Prospect Global Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prospect Global Resources

Prospect Global Resources, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of natural resources and related fertilizer materials and products in the United States. It has interests in the Holbrook potash project that consists of permits and leases on 147 mineral estate sections covering approximately 90,000 acres in the Holbrook Basin of eastern Arizona. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers. It works with homebuyers in the selection of an array of interior products and finishes, including flooring, cabinets, countertops, wall tile, and related interior items, primarily for newly constructed homes; and coordinates the ordering, fulfillment, and installation of interior products. The Architectural Surfaces Group segment imports and distributes natural and engineered stone slabs, such as marble, granite, porcelain, and quartz for kitchen and bathroom countertops; and ceramic and porcelain tiles for flooring, backsplash, and wall tile applications, as well as tile. It markets these materials through a network of 23 distribution centers and showrooms. The company serves new residential and commercial construction markets, as well as distributes its products to the repair and remodel market. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Global Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Global Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.