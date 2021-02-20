Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €4.70 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CBK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.90 ($8.12) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €4.20 ($4.94) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €5.39 ($6.34).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

CBK opened at €5.33 ($6.27) on Friday. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a 12-month high of €6.82 ($8.02). The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of €5.52 and a 200-day moving average of €4.95.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.