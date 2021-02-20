Comerica Bank Sells 796 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 282.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $37.36.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.88 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $144,687.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,813.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

