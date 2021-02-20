Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 138.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 46,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE opened at $128.94 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $129.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

