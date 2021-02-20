Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 36.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,989,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,839 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,915,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,653,000 after buying an additional 334,342 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,855,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,962,000 after buying an additional 684,772 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,808,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,362,000 after acquiring an additional 104,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC grew its position in Discovery by 17.6% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,699,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000,000 after acquiring an additional 254,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Discovery from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

DISCA opened at $50.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $51.43. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

