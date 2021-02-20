Comerica Bank Has $1.27 Million Stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Magna International were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Magna International by 207.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $83.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.92. Magna International Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $84.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGA. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on Magna International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Magna International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.59.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

